Ian Brown Has Deleted His COVID Tweets

Ian Brown has deleted his COVID-19 tweets.

The wayward Stone Roses frontman became an outspoken critic of the response to the pandemic, denying the need for restrictive measures.

Refusing to wear a mask and criticising lockdown, Ian Brown earned huge controversy due to his adoption of various tropes filched from conspiracy theories.

Now he seems to have back-tracked slightly; eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ian Brown had deleted all of the offending tweets overnight.

Could this be an admission that he didn't get it right? Or is he tired of the controversy? Either way, it's a rare chink of light in this conversation.

The frontman had previously clashed with former Hacienda DJ Dave Haslam over this issue, and he summed up the feelings of many online:

ALL of Ian Brown's Covid-related tweets HAVE beeN deleted. ALL OF THEM.



I wish him well, it was wonderful to be around to witness the rise of the Stone Roses.



I hope he's good.#VIVALOVE pic.twitter.com/Dku6I7a9Zw — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) October 16, 2020

Ian Brown has offered no further statement.

