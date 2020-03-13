Ian Brown Doubles Down On COVID Conspiracies

Ian Brown has doubled down on his COVID conspiracies.

The wayward Stone Roses frontman shocked fans earlier this month, tweeting a number of conspiracies surrounding the pandemic.

Refusing to wear a mask, Ian Brown then released a single called 'Little Seed Big Tree', earning appalling reviews in the process.

With Britain introducing new restrictions, Ian Brown has doubled down on his theories.

His latest tweets include libelling the health issue as a "plandemic" while stating "no work for singers..."

THE GREAT RESET the plandemic planned designed and executed to make us digital slaves #factchecker #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 22, 2020

ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE George Orwell — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 22, 2020

