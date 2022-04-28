iamamiwhoami Returns To Her Core Influences For 'Changes'

Avant-pop auteur iamamiwhoami returns with dazzling new single 'Changes'.

The project - led by ionnalee - returns this year, ending a wait for new material that goes back almost a decade.

New album 'Be Here Soon' is out on June 3rd, a dazzling audio-visual experience that asks fresh questions of its author.

New single 'Changes' feels like a warm embrace, and this sense of the familiar extends to the plethora of references running through the lyrics.

Referencing everyone from Springsteen to Fleetwood Mac via Kate Bush and The Knife, 'Changes' is a homage to her mosaic of influences - and the title is a Bowie nod, naturally.

She says...

"'Changes' revisits moments that sparked my musical curiosity as a kid, growing up in the desolate Nordic countryside, in an environment where practicing music was a luxury. Reviewing the moments and memories that made me the artist that I am today, through a time when music was an isolated escape."

iamamiwhoami sings:

“I hear your jaded voice reliving fading songs.

Cha-Cha-Changes and Riverman,

Rhiannon and the Hounds of Love

When the night destroys, there’s no tomorrow

Cha-cha-changes and Silence.

Maybe we were Born to run”

Watch the video below.

- - -