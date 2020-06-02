I May Destroy You Has The Year's Best Soundtrack

HBO drama I May Destroy You is winning plaudits for its impeccable soundtrack.

Michaela Coel's perfectly judged series hones in on the damage done by sexual abuse, a gripping drama that holds a mirror up to society.

Offering something stark and genuinely new, it's leaving a phenomenal impact on viewers, aided by its score.

Diverse but cutting edge, picks include everything from Sweet Female Attitude's UKG banger 'Flowers' through to Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, and Rosalia.

Expertly pieced together, it perfectly accentuates the revolving moods of the series, while standing as a superb playlist in its own right.

Check out I May Destroy You's soundtrack in full below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.