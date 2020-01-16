I Like Trains Share Icy, Brooding New Song 'A Steady Hand'

Leeds band I Like Trains have shared their brooding new song 'A Steady Hand'.

The band's incoming album 'KOMPROMAT' lands on August 21st, ending almost a decade in silence.

Album opener 'A Steady Hand' is online now, with the intense production set against that clipped, half-spoken vocal.

Lyrically, it's an intricate discussion of the intersection between modern tech and the politics of control; it's a song that asks, where does our personal information travel to, and who does this benefit?

A song that feels deeply embedded in the depressing, quasi-dystopian nature of 2k20 UK, it's an ominous but timely piece.

“It looks at the messaging behind nationalist politics" vocalist David Martin says. “It seems there’s often a certain dark irony at play, with politicians wheeling out an anti-immigration stance which stands completely at odds with their own family history and circumstances. Is there a complete lack of self-awareness, or are they simply willing to sell-out their own partners, parents and grandparents for power and influence?”

Shades of Gary Numan or even Cabaret Voltaire run through the electronics, with the cold wave leanings matched to an outsider viewpoint.

Photo Credit: Ben Bentley

