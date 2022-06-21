I. Jordan Shares Double Drop 'Always Been' / 'First Time Back'

Vital UK producer I. Jordan has shared new double drop 'Always Been' / 'First Time Back'.

Out now, it follows I. Jordan's excellent 2021 EP 'Watch Out!' and taps into the energy that has made their DJ sets so revered.

Indeed, the producer has tested out both tracks in their sets, finessing them into the studio and permitting club vibrations to linger in their work.

Out now, 'Always Been' and 'First Time Back' are club bruisers, with I. Jordan showcasing their innate grasp of sound design.

At heart, both work on a deeply physical level - we're yearning to hear them played out on a big rig.

Tune in now.

- - -