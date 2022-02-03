"I Felt I Could Exhale" Cameron Forbes' Journey Of Self-Discovery

As soon as Cameron Forbes appears in this new, virtual reality we all find ourselves in nowadays - or as some like to call it, Zoom - you can immediately tell that this guy is the real deal. He’s cool, he’s calm, he’s collected: and in all the humblest of ways. It’s a contagious aura, really, and one that immediately puts you at ease.

Cameron has had an incredible journey to get to where he is now. That much is true. His personal endeavours and eclectic musical inspirations are beautifully documented in his latest project - aptly entitled 'Back To Me' - and it’s a journey that’s truly a blessing to experience with him.

Clash linked with the soulful LA resident to discuss the project in-depth...

- - -

- - -

It would be great to start by discussing your experience when moving to South America - and rediscovering a lot of things about yourself, and then how 'Back To Me' came to be.

I had a session that was randomly set up, and I went to South America to kind of get away from everything. I just needed a space to clear my head. It was the first time in my life that I felt like I could exhale. That's the one thing I keep thinking about: it was the first time I felt like; “wow, okay, this is why I love music.”

It helped me to realise that I love music because I'm able to share my voice, but it also helped me to come to grips with my father's passing, and this is something that I talk about on the EP. When I came back to L.A. six months or so later, I just had a new frame of mind. It was the first time I thought that I've been put on this earth and given this gift for a reason, and somehow I'm still here after eight years in this industry, and I’m able to make a living as a writer.

So, throughout the EP, there are these little stories that all kind of became the backbone for the project. For example, during my travels in Patagonia, I remember seeing someone doing a hike in white shoes, and I thought that’s really strange, because it's such a remote place and this person's just essentially doing an Instagram shoot. So I brought this entire notion into the session, and the first lyric of that song is basically what I had in my eye on.

- - -

- - -

You mentioned 'White Shoes' in there: let’s talk about that - what was the full story behind this and how did you translate that into the song?

I mean, that whole song was a roller coaster! I remember that image very well: this guy wearing white shoes, and I remember it being such a transcendent experience. I think in this song, I explore this relationship that we have with display and exhibition. It was this idea that this person wearing white shoes was more concerned with the outward experience and the appearance of themselves. I remember seeing this guy and noticing it raising this kind of judgment in me. At first, I'm like, well, why is he doing that? And then I can literally hear me judging him. And I think, beyond music, a lot of what I've discovered during this part of my life is that my journey is one of healing and being as present as I can.

And, so when I see this guy, I’m like: he’s human just like me. It's also like this kind of view of the relationships that we have with social media: we post for the views and the likes and, as an artist, it’s about figuring out the balance and knowing that it's part of the career. I put my life on display like this, and it’s all about what I like and how I build an audience. There’s a healthy way to do it, and some days I'm better than others.

Do you remember the first instance or the first experience that you had with where you had that turning point in terms of your perspective of things? Did your mindset shift first and then your music? Or was it kind of like both intertwined at the same time?

I mean, it's a great question. I think the turning point with the EP was before I even got involved with my team. We were also in the middle of this pandemic, and I remember the sirens going off and I'm like, I'm still working through coming back to L.A. from being this mindful and then suddenly being in the city and feeling the anxiety of it.

At this point, I remember the feeling that I got on a rooftop. I was performing a song and it felt like I hadn't worked. I’d waited my whole life for this moment and to be able to do this, and I felt so liberated.

I felt at peace. I remember going home that night and journaling about it because I worked so hard for that moment and I needed to take that and make something of it. No one tells you to. There's no practice for someone taking in these moments, because you’re often working hard for the future and thinking about the next project. So to realise that I have something that’s great and that’s affected peoples’ lives was powerful.

What in your experience are the main differences with being a songwriter compared with being an artist and a performer? Would it be, as just described, the difference between a more visceral experience as opposed to writing a song for someone else?

I think everybody's approach is different from mine. My job as a songwriter is to serve the song. You’re just helping them on their journey. With the artistry, I find that the most liberating and challenging thing is that you get to say whatever you want to say and choose when you do that.

I like writing catchy melodies and thinking about what I want to say so much to the point where I'll have a melody and spend another couple of weeks, or months or a year on the lyrics.

'White Shoes' took a couple of months. 'Dear Adam' was a song that wasn't even going to go on the project because it was really a letter to a former lover. And, you know, I worked in an organic way just with my friend, the guitarist, for months. And that's the beauty of it: as an artist, I get to take my time.

What made you change your mind in the end with 'Dear Adam' in deciding to keep it on the EP?

I knew it was a really great record. I was like, there's someone out there who needs to hear this and ultimately maybe the person that I wrote it about might feel it themselves and then have more courage in a relationship afterwards. Selfishly, there’s also that part of me that got what I wanted, and that was to go out there on stage singing words that I wrote and have people feel me.

- - -

- - -

Was there a particular song that took longer than you thought it was going to take?

The first song that came to mind was 'Endless', just because it's the most technically complex track on there. I mean, after the production was done, I worked with the mixer and I was with him for maybe 20 or 30 mixes, but he probably did another 30 or 40.

Also 'White Shoes' - even when I finished it, I was still thinking it over and wondering what this vision of white shoes was. The easiest to finish was 'Send Nudes'. I was like, oh, wow - dating in L.A. is like this! People are sending nudes!

I’d say 'Comfortable' was the one that took the most time and that was the last to finish because at the very end, I kept thinking I wanted to have a moment on the EP that was like an exhale. So I hired a trumpet player at the very end and I just sent them some ideas and he sent me some back, but that was the last musical element we added to the EP. So, that track probably had a process of about a year and a half to two years.

Is the one that you could pick out that you're the most proud of? Or is it kind of like trying to pick from your favourite children?

They’re all my babies! If I had to choose though it'd be Dear Adam, for sure. I couldn’t have written that record three years ago or 10 years ago, because it’s just such a reflection of where I am on my journey as a being and also in terms of my sexuality and my personality and vulnerability. As a black queer man, there are all of these conditionings that I had growing up that I didn't know of any trauma that I had, and I didn't know that it kept me from being me.

And, it’s still a hard record for me to listen to, but I’m the most proud of it because it's raw and honest. I wanted it to feel like you were listening in on a secret.

One of your messages is about letting go of trauma and opening yourself up more to being a bit more free and like working through that. So do you see that infiltrating more of your future projects?

I have no idea. I mean, I practice living in the present. With everything that I do, I aspire to live as truthfully as I can. And you know, who knows? I don't know where the future is currently, but that’s the beauty of it.

- - -

- - -

Words: Kelly Scanlon

Photo Credit: Arin DeGroff

- - -