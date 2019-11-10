I Break Horses End Their Silence With New Album 'Warnings'

I Break Horses will release their new album 'Warnings' later this year.

The project last released a full length LP in 2014, with their plush 'Chiaroscuro' set winning widespread acclaim.

Since then the group have taken a backseat, before entertaining the studio once more in 2019.

'Warnings' will end six years of silence, arriving through Bella Union on May 8th.

New single 'Death Engine' signals their return, and it's connected to a very real experience of mental health issues.

Maria Lindén says:

“The song, which was written in connection to a close friend's suicide attempt, also reflects upon the increasing reports that suicide is the second leading cause of death among Generation Z, with this age group having more mental health issues than any other generation.”

Check out the self-made video below.

