Glasgow risers HYYTS turn it down a notch on new single 'DWY'.

The band made their debut earlier in the year, displaying a vivid pop touch on introductory release 'Butterflies In My Head'.

Turning it down a notch on the follow up single, 'DWY' is a tender, fragile and largely acoustic return from the precocious pop duo.

Billed as a "big romantic statement" the single certainly wears its heart on its sleeve, with 'DWY' at times recalling a sparse Smashing Pumpkins, or even The Postal Service.

Speaking about 'DWY' the band say: "'DWY' is our big romantic statement. The song centres on the notion of laughing through the pain and dancing in the rubble of disaster. Tom Waits said he loves 'beautiful melodies telling him terrible things,' and that contrast has always been an inspiration for us."

