HYYTS Share New Bop 'Bad Tattoo'

Scottish duo HYYTS return with new single 'Bad Tattoo'.

The Glasgow pairing somehow made it through 2020 unscathed, releasing banger after multi-coloured banger.

New single 'Bad Tattoo' opens their account for 2021, and it's a lively affair, all hi-octane production and a killer chorus.

Adam Hunter comments: "I’d been drinking this highly caffeinated vodka drink that comes in pint cans up in Glasgow called Dragon Soop. I had like three cans of it and it is mental stuff it sent me into mad fever dreams all night. And while steaming I’d given myself a really bad tattoo on the back of my leg which I was kind of regretting but while tossing and turning and thinking about it I dreamed up the whole song!"

A dream that turned into a song, 'Bad Tattoo' is the kind of delirious alt-pop that HYYTS have made their own. Adam continues:

"It’s all about scars, whether they’re self-inflicted or otherwise, and the pride they should stand for from getting through a situation and having the marks to prove it. So the idea was to use tattoos as a metaphor of how something painful can leave a positive impression and how being proud of your painful experiences is a beautiful thing."

Recovery, renewal, and locating light in the darkness - sounds about right for these times.

Tune in now.

