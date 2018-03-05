Hyundai Mercury Prize 2018 - Nominations

The nominations for this year's Hyundai Mercury Prize are in.

The shortlist was confirmed a few moments ago, following months of deliberations by the panel.

A field of 12 album releases, the dozen acts are vying to succeed Sampha's 'Process' as the Mercury winner.

Without further ado, here's the shortlist:

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope

Everything Everything - A Fever Dream

Everything Is Recorded - Everything Is Recorded

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

Sons Of Kemet - Your Queen Is A Reptile

King Krule - The Ooz

Lily Allen - No Shame

Nadine Shah - Holiday Destination

Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Who Built The Moon?

Novelist - Novelist Guy

- - -

The winner of the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2018 will be announced at a ceremony later this year.

