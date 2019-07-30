Hype And Fever, Lisa Mercedez Unite On Spicy New Single 'Drip'

Hype And Fever are two brothers who want to introduce something fresh to UK club culture.

Matching grime against house, hip-hop against Indian culture, the Kala-Lee brothers - Naveen (DJ, Hype Hyphen) and Bhumeet (Vocals/production, Cold Fever) - have hit upon something special.

Raised in Leicester but based in London, the duo's new single 'Drip' is a spicy dancehall-leaning club burner blessed with something special from Lisa Mercedez.

Out now, there's a tongue-in-cheek sense of fun to the track, one that is built for the summer party season.

Hype And Fever explain:

"We are very excited to finally share ‘Drip’ with our fans. We created the song last year and feel like now is the best time for the world to hear it."

"We wanted to go back to tongue-in-cheek/party Dacehall vibes with this one so we hope it makes you feel good, Irie and shake a leg or two. Having Lisa Mercedez bless the song is an added treat, she was energetic, fun and it was a great process writing with her."

We're able to share the full visuals for 'Drip', a hilarious animated clip that features Hype And Fever in hospital, strapped up to machines.

Can 'Drip' push their pulse up? And how come Hennessy is being injected directly into their veins?

Tune in below.

