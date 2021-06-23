Hussy's 'New Fair' Shows A Softer Side To Her Art

London-based singer, songwriter, and producer HUSSY (moniker for Sophie Nicole Ellison) has released a moody new single ‘New Fair’ ahead of her first EP, ‘HUSSY’, set to come out on July 23rd. The self-titled EP will feature seven tracks and is entirely self-made, to be released on her own label Rock Hag.

While currently based in South London, Ellison originally hails from Northumberland in the North East of England. She produces her music alone, layering the instrumentation herself, and has previously played for a number of bands as a multi- instrumentalist and a drummer. HUSSY is currently set to tour across the UK in the autumn with Willie J Healey, and the artist will also be performing her first headline show at the Waiting Room, London this October.

On her new single, HUSSY says “[it] was very much a verbal vomit of subconsciousness song but ultimately is kind of about how you can’t always tell what's on the other side of a situation. And how often you need to push past difficulty to get somewhere fruitful. That’s where the line ‘drag my body, it makes it worthy’ is coming from."

Of the new EP as a whole, HUSSY described the freedom she feels in being able to entirely self-produce her own music...

“These songs may appear to show a softer side and a vulnerability but for me playing every instrument you hear on my songs and producing this all myself is also a rebellion against the people who’ve told me I needed a 50 year old man to remake my songs for me and help me find myself.”

Tune in now.

Words: Sasha Mills

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

- - -