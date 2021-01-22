Hus Kingpin Dives Into The Portishead Catalogue For 'Portishus'

Hus Kingpin utilises prime Portishead samples on new album 'Portihus'.

The Bristol group have always had a substantive - if often indirect - relationship with hip-hop, a process of mutual exchange that runs through their catalogue.

The band's Geoff Barrow recently resurrected his fantastic Quakers project, a three-strong production collective who can draw on some of the finest MCs around.

'Portishus' finds this appreciation moving in the opposite direction, with Hus Kingpin drawing on the same sonic well that fuelled those first two Portishead records.

Dank, twilight scenes, it places a new spin on those seminal recordings, affording a 2k21 vantage point to those immersive bursts of cinematic melancholia.

East Coast rappers are out in force, with Willie The Kid, Ransom, Smoovth, and Vinnie Paz all recording features.

Tune in below.

