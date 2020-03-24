Hurts Re-Connect With Their Roots With New Single 'Voices'

Hurts soar on theatrical new single 'Voices'.

The duo have taken time out, focussing on their sound and stripping apart their songwriting.

Re-connecting with their roots, the synth pop pairing are ready to take the next step, to open another chapter.

Online now, 'Voices' is a potent dose of dramatic synth pop, with a sweeping, sub-zero landscape.

Theo Hutchcraft's domineering vocal pushes them higher and higher, with Hurts seeming to tap into the claustrophobia we all face in this lockdown environment.

Of the track, Theo says: "'Voices' is a song about isolation, desperation and mania. It’s also about fortitude, resilience and the power of the mind."

"It was written during a personal crisis and is being released into the world during a very public one. Hopefully it can provide some hope and catharsis to anyone who is struggling with their own demons."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.