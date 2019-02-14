Huntleys + Palmers Drop Huge 'Clyde Built 5.0' Compilation

Huntleys + Palmers have shared their enormous new compilation 'Clyde Built 5.0' - tune in now.

The label started the compilation series as a means to shine a light on the Glasgow underground, a perpetually source of inspiration.

Returning to their Caledonian homeland, Huntleys + Palmers have gathered 56 new tracks from Glasgow based producers.

It's a diverse thrilling, moving from palatial ambient climes through to bracing free jazz, via techno bumpers and even a peculiar TLC edit.

Available online now, Huntleys + Palmers have gathered a selection of artists from the comp for a launch party at Glasgow’s Civic House on June 15th - grab your ticket HERE.

Check out 'Clyde Built 5.0' below.

<a href="http://huntleyspalmers.bandcamp.com/album/h-p-clyde-built-5-0-compilation-free">H​+​P: Clyde Built 5​.​0 Compilation (FREE) by Huntleys + Palmers</a>

