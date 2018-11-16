Hull's bdrmm Paint Dreamy Guitar Pop Pictures On 'question mark'

Hull dream pop outfit bdrmm have shared their new single 'question mark'.

The band fuse skeletal guitar lines with dreamy effects, producing a beatific noise somewhere in-between Galaxie 500 and Slowdive.

Teaming up with Sonic Cathedral's Singles Club, new single 'question mark' epitomises this approach in a highly evocative fashion.

Slowing down the tempo somewhat, the central acoustic guitar acts as an anchor as bdrmm's layered textures swirl all around.

Vocalist Ryan Smith explains that the single is about “being told you’ve done something wrong and believing you’ve done something wrong are completely different things. Question mark came from that realisation.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sam Joyce

