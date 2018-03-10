Huge Kate Bush Re-Issues Announced

A huge series of Kate Bush re-issues have been announced.

The music legend is set to sift through her lyric sheets for a new book later in the year, with How To Be Invisible due to arrive on December 6th.

The move will be accompanied by a lavish re-issue series, with her entire catalogue gaining the full digital remaster treatment.

Featuring rarities and cover versions, the vinyl and CD sets will be released in two separate batches - the first two on November 16th and the second two on November 30th.

Contents of the boxes are as follows:

KATE BUSH REMASTERED IN VINYL 1

THE KICK INSIDE

LIONHEART

NEVER FOR EVER

THE DREAMING

KATE BUSH REMASTERED IN VINYL 2

HOUNDS OF LOVE

THE SENSUAL WORLD

THE RED SHOES

KATE BUSH REMASTERED IN VINYL 3

AERIAL DIRECTOR’S CUT

50 WORDS FOR SNOW K

ATE BUSH REMASTERED IN VINYL 4

12” MIXES

THE OTHER SIDE 1

THE OTHER SIDE 2

IN OTHERS’ WORDS

