Huge Kate Bush Re-Issues Announced

A huge series of Kate Bush re-issues have been announced.
The music legend is set to sift through her lyric sheets for a new book later in the year, with How To Be Invisible due to arrive on December 6th.
The move will be accompanied by a lavish re-issue series, with her entire catalogue gaining the full digital remaster treatment.
Featuring rarities and cover versions, the vinyl and CD sets will be released in two separate batches - the first two on November 16th and the second two on November 30th.
Contents of the boxes are as follows:
KATE BUSH REMASTERED IN VINYL 1
THE KICK INSIDE
LIONHEART
NEVER FOR EVER
THE DREAMING
KATE BUSH REMASTERED IN VINYL 2
HOUNDS OF LOVE
THE SENSUAL WORLD
THE RED SHOES
KATE BUSH REMASTERED IN VINYL 3
AERIAL DIRECTOR’S CUT
50 WORDS FOR SNOW K
ATE BUSH REMASTERED IN VINYL 4
12” MIXES
THE OTHER SIDE 1
THE OTHER SIDE 2
IN OTHERS’ WORDS
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.