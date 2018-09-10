Hugar Share Brooding New Clip 'Saga'

Icelandic duo Hugar match gorgeous ambient textures to pop flourishes, a neat dichotomy that spurs their music to fresh heights.

With their debut album causing an immense stir online - 30 million streams can't be wrong - Hugar have received co-signs from Björk, Sigur Rós and Ólafur Arnalds.

Having also worked with Sigur Rós on music for the Black Mirror soundtrack, Hugar are able to sneak out the video for album cut 'Saga'.

Connecting their slow-paced compositions to the environment, 'Saga' is rooted in the Reykjavik landscape, moving from the mountains to the sea.

Directed by Máni Sigfússon, it's every bit as vivid as the music itself. “When we write our music, we are inspired by our environment,” says Hugar of the new track.

“Through the window of our studio our surroundings are the snow covered mountains, the sea and the harbour just outside Reykjavík. The title of the song ‘Saga’ is an old Icelandic word meaning story. In a way, this song represents a story. A story that is supposed to challenge the imagination of the listener, there is no limit on imagination.”

Grab the track HERE or check out the video on Clash first. Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.