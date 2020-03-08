Hudson Mohawke Shares Rarities Collection 'B.B.H.E.'

Hudson Mohawke has shared new rarities compilation 'B.B.H.E.' - tune in now.

The producer seemingly reached a point during lockdown where he almost felt guilty hoarding unreleased material, and decided to do something about it.

New collection 'B.B.H.E.' boasts a number of fan favourites, alongside some completely unknown material.

Out now, it's a 14 strong compilation which finally brings some sought after HudMo moments blinking into the spotlight.

He comments: “I feel like it was weighing me down to not actually have this stuff be available officially anywhere”.

The new release follows 'The Heart Of The Night' EP, a Bandcamp only EP of the producer's club-focussed vocal edits.

Check out 'B.B.H.E.' below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://hudsonmohawke.bandcamp.com/album/b-b-h-e" href="http://hudsonmohawke.bandcamp.com/album/b-b-h-e">B.B.H.E. by Hudson Mohawke</a>

Photo Credit: Jesse Lirola

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.