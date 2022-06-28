Hudson Mohawke Announces New Album 'Cry Sugar'

Hudson Mohawke will release new album 'Cry Sugar' on August 12th.

The Scottish producer returns with a long awaited new full length project, his first official album since the 'Ded Sec – Watch Dogs 2' in 2016.

2020 mixtape 'Airborne Lard' offered a glimpse of where his head is at, and the producer continues his journey on this new LP.

Out on August 12th, the project is led by new single 'Bicstan' and its endless digital spasms, leering between acidic Roland reflexes and the deeply Scottish sounds of gabber .

Alongside this, Hudson Mohawke has prepped 'Cry Sugar (Megamix)' - the producer has spliced together varying aspects of the incoming album, offering a prismatic view of the electronic tropes within.

Tune in now.

- - -