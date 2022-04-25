Howard Kaye's 'Shadows In The Dark' Is A Return To His Roots

Howard Kaye dips into his rock roots on new single 'Shadows In The Dark'.

The songwriter has never sought to be tied down to any one genre, kicking off his musical life in UK outfit CROOX.

A collective who blurred the lines between hip-hop and electronics, they remained steadfast in their pan-genre approach.

Turning solo, Howard Kaye spun the dials yet again, and returned to some of his formative musical experiences.

'Shadows In The Dark' is framed by his love of rock music, and even touches on an adolescent fascination with SlipKnot.

A crunching, formidable piece of music, 'Shadows In The Dark' openly discusses mental health issues in a frank, illuminating way.

He says...

"'Shadows In The Dark' is a song about keeping my inner demons at bay. Over the past couple of years I have worked incredibly hard on bettering myself, as a musician, an artist but most importantly as a human. ‘Shadows’ is about the constant pressure of everyday life and doing what I can to not become a victim to my struggles with mental health and stay on the path I am on."

"In the chorus I talk about ‘There’s no angels watching over me, just the Devil’s in the street’ as a reference to the constant negative influences surrounding me trying to drag me back into the dark place I was in."

Tune in now.