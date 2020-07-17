Howard Donald Tricked Into Sharing Fake David Bowie Photo

Howard Donald was tricked into sharing a fake photo of David Bowie meeting Take That over the weekend.

Ever get the feeling that those celebrity meet ups aren't quite as impromptu as they're made out to be? Well, some of them don't happen at all.

Howard Donald found out to his cost that memory can be a slippery beast, when he stumbled across a photo of Take That meeting David Bowie.

Deciding to share the pic, it turns out it's a fake - a photoshopped effort, put together by a fan.

Howard Donald has gone fully off his chobblers pic.twitter.com/rit25SOegS — David (@davidclewis) July 18, 2020

A curious move, for sure, but it underlines one thing: if you can remember the 90s, you probably weren't there... Howard has taken it all in his stride, however social media users are keen to emphasis the funny side.

What was it like meeting the great Muhammad Ali, @HowardDonald? pic.twitter.com/bZgFnZj8Yq — Huw (@ed_son) July 18, 2020

Remembering that time I met Howard Donald and Mark Owen. Howard was very nervous. pic.twitter.com/DdKZ7TgxHQ — Lord Arse! (@Lord_Arse) July 19, 2020

