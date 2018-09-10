How To Dress Well Shares Hypnotic New Single 'Body Fat'

How To Dress Well has shared hypnotic new single 'Body Fat' - tune in now.

Tom Krell is a blur of ideas, a mosaic of possibilities. New album 'The Anteroom' will be released on October 19th, one of the broadest, most ambitious to be labelled How To Dress Well.

New song 'Body Fat' is online now, with the lyrics delving into the process of leaving behind inherited trauma.

It's a gorgeous piece of alt-R&B, with Tom Krell helming the engrossing, vastly imaginative visuals.

The songwriter wrote the video, which features 3D modelling and animation by Aron Johnson aka Crash Override, while the clip was co-directed by Justin Daashuur Hopkins and Krell himself.

Tom Krell comments: "The song is about the intergenerational transmission of trauma – about the way rage persists in the flesh from way before you as an individual. This is why life is painful, why love is difficult... When I first started writing it, I felt like 'damn THIS is the song I've been trying to write for the last five years."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Zackery Michael

