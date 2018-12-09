How To Dress Well Details New Album 'The Anteroom'

How To Dress Well is set to release new album 'The Anteroom' on October 19th.

The record is billed as "21st century psychedelic music" in the press note, with the material being informed by the chaos of Los Angeles life - and indeed of the United States in general.

Co-produced by Joel Ford, the electronic leanings in the material on 'The Anteroom' reflect the "cosmic loneliness" How To Dress Well began to feel after moving to LA.

He comments: “I wrote the record after moving to Los Angeles, which is a crazy and maybe dreadful place, right after the 2016 election, with hell and death gaining ground all around us on every corner of the globe. The Anteroom is testament to a two year period in which”.

“I felt myself slipping out of the world and into a cosmic loneliness in which I would eventually be dissolved. In order to give myself a way back, I began to try to understand my station as some kind of anteroom – a space between – a chamber that separates the known and the unknown, stable life from total disintegration.”

New song 'Nonkilling 6 | Hunger' is online now, with the rippling electronics set against How To Dress Well's avant R&B songwriting. A stirring fusion of two distinct disciplines, it's certainly made us curious to see where he goes next.

Tune in now.

