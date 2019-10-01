Houston X Twists In A Sinister Direction With 'The Forest'

Rising UK rap force Houston X twists in a sinister direction on new single 'The Forest'.

The emerging artist has already garnered huge hype, principally due to his electrifying feature with Young Ali.

Recently working in the studio with Saint Jhn, the rapper seems to be sitting on the cusp of a break out.

It's all a long way from his roots, when his mother pushed him to join the choir at their international church in Slough.

Emphatically creative, he walks his own path, and this sense of righteousness runs through his new single.

The menacing production underpins his muscular vocal, with Houston X attacking 'The Forest' with emphatic force.

A sign of how far he's come - and how far he can go - 'The Forest' is a singular return.

Tune in now.

