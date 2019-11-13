House Of EL Shares 'You Don't Know My Name'

House Of EL knows to strike when the iron is hot.

The London songwriter has worked alongside the likes of Jay Prince and Laura Mvula, and he's learned that when inspiration strikes, you need to move fast.

Take new single 'You Don't Know My Name'. An irresistible groove, it was laid down in a matter of hours, just a blast of pure vibes.

Digging into his 70s funk roots, there's also a flavour of jazz dexterity in there, a sign of EL's free-flowing musicality.

He comments: "'You Don’t Know My Name' I did when I was really digging into that 70’s funk sound at the time. You know…. Sly and Bootsie... I wanted to talk about relationships (as a change), it’s that feeling when someone claims to love you but doesn’t really understand you. I’m always intrigued as to why people get obsessed with someone else."

"Ultimately I think relationships are funny things because how can you really know anyone - I guess you just have to take that chance. Tom Ford on guitar and Karma Kid was on one, I think we wrote something like three tunes in one day - sometimes it just comes easy like that!"

The video is a celebration of family and Blackness, drawing on House Of EL's own heritage in the process.

A colourful, uplifting clip, it was directed by Naomi Berrio-Allen - tune in now.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.