Hot Chip's 'Melody Of Love' Is A Bold Tale Of Romantic Longing

Hot Chip have shared their fantastic new single 'Melody Of Love'.

The band's new album 'A Bath Full Of Ecstasy' is incoming, with Hot Chip playing a fantastic set at London's All Points East at the weekend.

The new record marks a departure of sorts, with Hot Chip opting to use outside producers for the first time - chiefly, Philippe Zdar and Rodaidh McDonald.

Gospel tinged new song 'Melody Of Love' is a bold tale of romantic yearning, led by the divinely bittersweet vocals of Alexis Taylor.

Leaning on the soulful side of house music, the crisp synths are offset by a sample from gospel group The Mighty Clouds of Joy.

Typically wonderful, there's an ambition to the sound that makes 'Melody Of Love' a truly classic Hot Chip moment.

Tune in now.

'A Bath Full Of Ecstasy' will be released on June 21st.

Photo Credit: Ronald Dick

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.