Hot Chip Share New Song 'Losing My Head (Superpitcher Dub)'

Hot Chip have shared new song 'Losing My Head (Superpitcher Dub)'.

The new track was constructed during the sessions for their recent album 'A Bath Full Of Ecstasy'.

'Losing My Head (Superpitcher Dub)' has a deeply affecting element, driven by a conversation between the skeletal arrangement and Alexis Taylor's bittersweet vocal.

The dub element gives a haunted feeling - perhaps appropriate, all proceeds from the Bandcamp only release going to climate emergency action group EarthPercent.

Hot Chip comment...

"Despite the challenges that our industry faces in modifying its working methods in order to limit damage to the climate we feel that it’s incredibly important to face up to those changes."

"The scientific consensus on the impending climate emergency is irrefutable and we all need to recognise our responsibilities in attempting to avert it. In all honesty it should be our number one priority at this moment. Our government continually fails in making it so but we need to come together to set a better example."

Alongside this, you can catch Hot Chip at London's EartH venue on November 7th.

Tune in below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://hotchip.bandcamp.com/track/losing-my-head-superpitcher-dub" href="https://hotchip.bandcamp.com/track/losing-my-head-superpitcher-dub">Losing My Head (Superpitcher Dub) by Hot Chip</a>

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

- - -