Hot Chip Remix Selbor's 'Your Love'

Hot Chip have stepped in to remix Selbor's new single 'Your Love'.

Selbor's 2020 EP 'Smile To The Camera' was uniquely uplifting, matching his disco urges against some unexpected flourishes.

New single 'Your Love' is out now, and it's packed with summer energy, continually reaching out towards a more optimistic landscape.

A song about self-acceptance, 'Your Love' has been remixed by Hot Chip, who bring their production expertise to the table.

It's a frisky mover, tailor-made for huge crowds of sweaty clubbers - will we see it in action soon? Who can tell, but until then we can dream...

