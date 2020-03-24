Hot Chip Remix Iceland's Eurovision Hero Daði Freyr

Hot Chip have remixed Iceland's Eurovision hero Daði Freyr.

The Icelandic artist entered Eurovision earlier this year, earning the right to represent his country with the stone cold banger 'Think About Things'.

A frisky piece of alt-pop with a synth driven arrangement, it became a viral phenomenon, racking up several million streams.

Eurovision was sadly cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19, with Daði Freyr ahead at the bookie's polls.

Due to take place tomorrow - May 16th - he's shared a brand new remix instead, from English heroes Hot Chip.

Daði comments...

"Hot Chip has had a huge influence on me as an artist. I became a superfan when they released 'One Life Stand' in 2010. They are one of the few bands I have listened to consistently for a decade."

"Getting Hot Chip to remix my song was a dream that I didn’t ever see becoming a possibility until a few weeks ago. Right now I have three tattoos in mind that I know I’m going to get and one of those is a Hot Chip one (I only have two tattoos, I really put a lot of thought into each one). The remix is awesome! It’s so surreal to hear their sound on my song."

Tune in now.

Eurovision will be covered by BBC One tomorrow night (May 16th).

