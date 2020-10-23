Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker Unite For 'Straight To The Morning'

Hot Chip and Jarvis Cocker unite on new single 'Straight To The Morning'.

The track is out now, and it pits the much-loved synth-pop boffins against the finger-wagging Pulp frontman.

Jarvis Cocker is on something of a roll this year, with his JARV... IS project releasing an acclaimed album of their own.

'Straight To The Morning' seemingly owes a debt to a DJ session in Paris, and aims to capture that twilight feeling.

It works as a gorgeous pop song, too, matching two absolute masters of the form, while refusing to rest on past achievements.

Hot Chip comment: “‘Straight To The Morning’ is a disco anthem about going out, for a time when people really can’t, and it features our friend Jarvis Cocker urging us to go “straight through until the break of dawn.” Somehow he seems an unlikely figure in this all, and we like it that way.”

Jarvis adds: “This was the very last musical session I was involved in before lockdown. It felt very poignant to be singing a song about dancing all night long in a club whilst knowing it wouldn’t be possible to do such a thing for the foreseeable future. We danced around the studio quite a lot in the meantime though. It was fun to be a member of the Straight Through Crew for a day.”

Tune in now.

