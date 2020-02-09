Hot Chip Have Covered Velvet Underground's 'Candy Says'

Hot Chip have shared their take on Velvet Underground's 'Candy Says'.

The UK group will curate the latest mix in the Late Night Tales series, themed around twilight selections.

Such is tradition, Hot Chip have also recorded a brand new cover for the mix, which lands on October 2nd.

Opting to re-working 'Candy Says', the band supply an electro-speckled take on Lou Reed's Factory reportage.

A tender, poignant take on the original, it takes Hot Chip back to their roots. Alexis Taylor comments...

“’Candy Says’ is a favourite of ours, and is a song that Joe and I used to perform at school concerts when Hot Chip was first beginning in the late ‘90s. It was nice to return to it now and make a new version of the song, paying tribute to that wonderful original Velvet Underground record.”

