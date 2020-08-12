Hot Chip Confirm Special Charity Live Stream

Hot Chip have confirmed plans for a very special charity live stream.

The event is being planned in support of Crisis, a charity who do so much to help those struggling with homelessness issues.

Taking place on December 18th, Hot Chip and friends will steam through the night, with the seminal electro-pop outfit joined by some illustrious collaborators.

Expect B2B DJ sets alongside Jarvis Cocker , Superorganism, Kero Kero Bonito, and more.

All proceeds will go to Crisis. Get involved HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.