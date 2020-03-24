Horsey's 'Sippy Cup' Is Outrageous

South London risers Horsey have shared their new single 'Sippy'.

The band's 2019 EP 'Bread & Butter' was an emphatic introduction, a cross-section of their breakneck creativity.

Since then they've gone back into the studio, with 'Sippy' allowing their boundless energy to burst out of their songwriting seams.

Their new single embodies the maximalist tendencies of black midi, say, while echoing the perverse prog-pop of The Lemon Twigs or even Sparks.

Utterly manic from start to finish, 'Sippy' finds Horsey leaping past any boundaries put in their way.

A song about “being, living and acting like a child” it comes with visuals that dips into Jacob Read and Theo McCabe's childhood.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jacob Read + Theo McCabe

