Horsey's New Single 'Bread & Butter' Is Remarkable

South London group Horsey have shared the remarkable video for their new single 'Bread & Butter'.

The band have spent 2018 relentlessly playing live shows, with their rock 'n' roll absurdism sitting somewhere between Devo, Primus, Captain Beefheart, and Mark E Smith.

Grinding, relentlessly filthy garage punk, Horsey stopped moving long enough just to release a new split single.

Out now via Tokyo's own Big Love Records, 'Bread & Butter' is a remarkable piece of surrealist theatre channelled through the lingering spectre of The Monks.

Blistering, deranged guitar music, the self-directed visuals feature Horsey strutting their stuff in surreal/disturbing animal masks.

Completely gripping, we just might have discovered our new favourite band...

Catch Horsey at the following shows:

January

30 London The Social Horsey w/ LL Burns

February

2 London Amersham Arms - Horsey w/ Nuha Ruby Ra, Great White Shark, Thomas Nation, Clementine March

23 London Horsey @ The Vaults, Red Moon Safari

Photo Credit: Harry Brafman

