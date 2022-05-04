Horsegirl Share Excellent New Single 'World Of Pots And Pans'

Chicago's Horsegirl have shared their new song 'World Of Pots And Pans'.

The band signed to Matador last year after a string of excellent releases, blending noise pop with obtuse song structures.

Thinking outside the norm, new single 'World Of Pots And Pans' is a sort of love song, blending surreal word play with an unlikely link to a Television Personalities song.

A song replete with references to indie pop groups past and present, it comes equipped with a neat, home made video.

Horsegirl comment...

"'World Of Pots And Pans' is the first love song Horsegirl has ever written—or the closest thing to it. We wrote it in Penelope’s basement while preparing to leave for our first ever tour. The lyrics, inspired by the misinterpretation of a Television Personalities lyric, imagine a (possibly unrequited) romance unfolding through references to Tall Dwarfs, Belle & Sebastian, and The Pastels."

"We made the lyric video in a couple hours. The three of us had a fully formed vision of what it should look like and were able to quickly execute the real-time 'animation' in only two takes. It feels special to showcase our creative chemistry, and Nora was able to finally carry out her childhood dreams of making an OK Go (ish) type video."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Cheryl Dunn

