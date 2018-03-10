Hope Tala Unveils Magical New 'Starry Ache' Project

West London's Hope Tala is still only 20 years old, yet everyday her music seems to blossom into something quite exceptional.

Gorgeous neo-soul with that velvet delivery, she matches a keen observational eye to an ability to tell the truth, no matter the cost.

New project 'Starry Ache' is her broadest, deepest achievement to date, with the title's literary inflections matched to some beautiful songwriting.

Dominated by that mellifluous voice, Hope Tala's burgeoning confidence sluices through each song, communicating personal truths in a universal way.

She explains: "The title of the project is taken from Donna Tartt's The Goldfinch and can be found in an exquisite passage which describes falling in love."

"The two words seems to contradict each other in a way that perfectly evokes love as a feeling that is dangerous and beautiful and painful and breathtaking all at once, so 'Starry Ache' encapsulates the themes and ideas of the EP really well..."

Tune in now.

