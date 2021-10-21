Hope Tala Shares Gentle Return 'Tiptoeing'

Hope Tala returns with new single 'Tiptoeing'.

The R&B artist's inquisitive creative stance has pulled her into the orbit of Greg Kurstin, the stellar producer who worked on Adele's record-shattering 'Easy On Me'.

New single 'Tiptoeing' is a dynamic yet subtle return, with its carefully nuanced structure incorporating bossa nova influences.

There's a carefree sunshine element at its core, which creates a curious dynamic with her lovelorn lyricism.

Engaging and passionate, 'Tiptoeing' has a highly personal appeal. She comments...

'Tiptoeing' is about the dance we do when we’re at the threshold of romance. It’s about treading carefully when you’re not quite sure what the other person is feeling, but desperately wanting to take a risk because you’re young and life is short.

Tune in now.