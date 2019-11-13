Hoops Reform, Share New Song 'They Say'

American indie group Hoops have reformed.

The Indiana band's fine 2017 debut album 'Routines' brought critical praise, but the three-piece shuddered to a halt shortly thereafter.

Opting to focus on real life, it seemed as though Hoops were destined to fall through the cracks.

Not so. The band have pulled themselves back together, with Hoops - Drew Auscherman (vox, guitar), Kevin Krauter (vox, bass), and Keagan Beresford (vox, keys, guitar) - detailing new activity.

Set to play The Dance in Manhattan on December 4th, Hoops have also shared glorious new single 'They Say'.

Online now, it's a frisky piece of pop-edged indie, lyrically astute and with a lingering emotional impact.

It's nice to have them back - here you go.

