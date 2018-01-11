Hookworms Split After Abuse Allegations Against Frontman

Hookworms have announced they are splitting up, following accusations of physical and sexual abuse were made against lead singer MJ

The musician - real name, Matthew Johnson - is a key figure in the UK underground and DIY scene, with his role as a producer incorporating many left field projects.

Earlier this week, Alanna McArdle - former singer with Joanna Gruesome, and MJ's ex-partner - posted a statement online detailing allegations of abuse against him.

MJ then posted a statement to his personal Twitter account stating: “I deny, and always will deny, the allegations that were posted yesterday.”

McArdle responded: You are a despicable liar and you should be deeply, deeply ashamed of yourself."

Now, the band has cancelled all upcoming shows and has announced it will split.

Full statement below.

