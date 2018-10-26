Hookworms' MJ Accused Of Sexual And Physical Abuse

Hookworms singer MJ has been accused of physical and sexual abuse.

The musician is a key figure in the UK underground, with his role as a producer incorporating all manner of left field projects.

Leeds based Hookworms have enjoyed a hugely successful year, with their 'Microshift' LP reaching a fresh level of acknowledgement.

Now Alanna McArdle - formerly the singer with Joanna Gruesome, and MJ's ex-partner - has posted a statement online detailing allegations of abuse against MJ, real name Matthew Johnson.

The statement details "horrific abuse" and claims that MJ has admitted to these charges via text message.

The full statement is below.

TW: sexual, physical, emotional abuse. Concerning Matthew Johnson (MJ from Hookworms) pic.twitter.com/GulQcqDrEp — Lan (@alannamcardle_) October 30, 2018

Hookworms have yet to comment on the allegations.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.