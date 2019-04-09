Hoofa Share Playful Video For 'Water Balloons'

Summer is a time for blissful nostalgia, for reflecting on those long, hot days off school when you were a kid.

London ambi-pop duo Hoofa channel these feelings on their new single, the beatific 'Water Balloons'.

Playful, colour-laden pop music, the single taps into the pair's aesthetic, their coy re-contextualisation of melody within a broader sonic palette.

The video picks up on this, with its impish nostalgia recalling a real-life water balloon fight from their childhood.

"The fight was the top of the hill vs bottom of the hill, and lasted hours," recall the duo. "It was a rare fight where no one used the super soakers but was more about strategy, jumping over fences and catching people off guard."

"As some kids couldn't get permission to use their parents water tap, the common shout was 'I’ll bring the water balloons' if you let someone use your tap to fill up."

It's a neat and creative clip, too, one animated by Bee Jar Media.

A fun look back on some fond memories, you can check out the video for 'Water Balloons' below.

