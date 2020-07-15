HOO HAs Surge Back With 'Tell Me How It Is'

HOO HAs could well be your favourite band's favourite band.

Lauded by Gaz Coombes - the Mercury nominated force behind the one and only Supergrass - the songwriter recently described them as: "Captain Beefheart meets Blur, what’s not to love!"

Led by Jamie Handover and Mark Thorne, the band surge into summer with a storming new single, and it could be their best yet.

An instant anthem, 'Tell Me How It Is' lives up to the hype, with the storming music disguising a conversation about things left unsaid in a relationship.

The pair comment...

"You know that feeling when you look back on a relationship and you know things could have been said earlier. When you realise it is over, you both know it - it’s about being honest quicker, saving the drama and pain. Everyone has experienced regret, when being honest is hard but it just needs to get done!"

Tune in now.

