HONNE Team With Griff On New Single 'BACK ON TOP'

HONNE have collaborated with Griff on super new single 'BACK ON TOP'.

The song appears on the production duo's incoming album, with ‘Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?' landing on October 15th.

'BACK ON TOP' is an effervescent return, with HONNE's studio finesse matched to vocals from the BRIT winning riser.

A collaborative experience, additional songwriting came from Sam Smith and jazz luminary Reuben James.

A song that flexes its creative muscles, 'BACK ON TOP' is an illuminating journey.

