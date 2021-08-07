HONNE Announce New LP 'Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?'

Pop production duo HONNE will release new album 'Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?' on October 22nd.

The incoming LP is the project's third to date, and follows the 14 track surprise release mixtape 'no song without you' which landed last summer.

Written during 2020, new album 'Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?' finds HONNE working without limitation.

“In the past, we’ve limited ourselves,” they explain. “We might get to a section of a song and things are getting really exciting, but we then pull ourselves back and say, ‘Can we really do that?’. Now, we’ve sidestepped the rules and done whatever we wanted to do.”

The record features a string of guests, including BRIT winner Griff, DJ Khaled, NIKI, and Sofia Valdes - who appears on new single 'Now I'm Alone'.

Out now, you can check out the new single below.

'Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?' will be released on October 22nd.

Tracklisting:

1. IDGAF About Pain

2. Coming Home (feat. NIKI)

3. What Would You Do? (feat. Pink Sweat$)

4. Dancing On A Cloud

5. Now I’m Alone (feat. Sofía Valdés)

6. Three Strikes (feat. Khalid)

7. Talk To Me

8. Back On Top (feat. Griff)

9. Easy On Me

10. I’m The Lucky One

11. Heartsong

