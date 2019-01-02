Honeyblood Announce New Album 'In Plain Sight'

Honeyblood are set to release new album 'In Plain Sight' later this year.

Singer Stina Tweeddale founded the group, and she takes sole control for the new album, recorded alongside producer John Congleton.

Out on May 24th, it's led by potent new song 'The Third Degree' while simultaneously recalls The Ronettes and St Vincent.

A biting statement, it finds Stina alone in a bar in Glasgow, dealing with a poisonous ex while trying to get on with her own life.

The album itself is described as "one big trick" and if 'The Third Degree' is anything to go by this sleight of hand will be worth waiting for.

Tune in now.

Catch the all-new full live band version of Honeyblood at the following shows:

April

30 Norwich Waterfront Studio

May

1 Cambridge Junction 2

2 Leicester Academy 2

3 York The Crescent

4 Stockton-on-Tees Georgian Theatre

5 Glasgow Stag & Dagger Festival

7 Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre

8 St Albans The Horn

9 Tunbridge Wells Forum

10 Ramsgate Music Hall

11 Southampton The Joiners

13 Reading Sub89

14 Bath Moles Club

15 Exeter The Cavern

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.