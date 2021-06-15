Honey Mooncie's 'Here For Me' Is A Subtle Return

Honey Mooncie returns with new single 'Here For Me'.

Out now, the track was constructed alongside Fred Cox (Greentea Peng) and Owen Cutts (Kojey Radical), while tapping into her opulent, idiosyncratic use of sound.

Leaning on her neo-soul influences, there's also a sharp jazz element to Honey's songwriting - think a UK take on the Soulquarian legacy, and you'd be close.

'Here For Me' has a gloriously personal edge, part of a broader project it's a self-conscious attempt to blend the old with the new.

She comments...

"This project for me tells a love story from start to finish. ‘Here For Me’ comes towards the end of this relationship and is about feeling like you need more from someone and coming to terms with knowing that you need to let them go."

Tune in now.

Honey Mooncie
