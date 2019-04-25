Honey Moon Deliver Sunshine Pop On 'If I Could Only Dream'

London jangle-pop outfit Honey Moon have delivered their joyous new single 'If I Could Only Dream'.

The band's enchanting EP 'Four More From...' landed late last year, and won widespread praise, with even Sir Elton John - knight of the realm - showering the band in praise.

Sunshine-flecked new single 'If I Could Only Dream' is the perfect follow-on, with their chiming early 60s sound matching Jan & Dean guitars to some doo-wop harmonies.

It's a catchy lil number, a perfectly formed three minute ripper that refuses to leave your sub-conscious for hours at a time. Jack Slater Chandler comments...

“'If I Could Only Dream' is about change, transition and wishful thinking. It's about trying to right some wrongs. Sounds quite corny for someone in their mid-twenties but it was written during a cycle of change in my life that needed documenting in some way, and ended up in a sweet ditty. A sunny little pop song - one for the tried and tested mooner.”

Tune in now.

Catch Honey Moon at the following shows:

April

24 Leeds Lending Room

26 London Sebright Arms

27 Reading Are You Listening? festival

May

21 London Oslo*

28 Bristol Crofters Rights*

June

8 Leeds Wharf Chambers

*w/ Trudy and the Romance

Photo Credit: Dan Hipkin

