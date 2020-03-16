Honey Lung Share New Ear-Worm 'Juggle'

Indie risers Honey Lung have shared their potent new track 'Juggle'.

Snapped up by Big Scary Monsters, the four-piece will release a full EP this Spring.

Out on May 29th, 'Post Modern Motorcade Music' amplifies their early promise, adding a potent, intense edge.

New single 'Juggle' is fuelled by anger, but it's biting melody harks back to their pop abilities.

Fired by that fuzz pedal bedlam, 'Juggle' finds Honey Lung seeking out a fresh level.

Frontman Jamie Batten sez...

“Sometimes we can all feel like we’re a juggling act and it’s tiring. We wrote ‘Juggle’ initially as an angry jam that eventually turned into a song. It was one of those songs that would always be in the back of our minds and we always knew we would return to it; it was just a matter of time”.

Tune in now.

